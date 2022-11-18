WASHINGTON — In order to address the high incidence rate of violence involving law enforcement and people with disabilities, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., has introduced the Data on Interactions and Accountability for Law Enforcement with Individuals with Disabilities (DIALED) Act. This legislation would improve transparency by developing data collection to get an accurate representation of how people with disabilities are affected by interactions with law enforcement, including use-of-force and fatal interactions. A report from the Ruderman Family Foundation found that 33 to 50 percent of all use-of-force instances involve people with mental health disabilities, despite statistics showing that only 19 percent of the population has a mental health disability.

“The Pennsylvania families of Walter Wallace, Jr., Ricardo Muñoz, and Osaze Osagie experienced heartbreaking loss — we must do everything in our power to prevent future tragedies from taking place,” said Casey. “This legislation takes active steps to ensure we have up-to-date, accurate information on police interactions with people with disabilities so that we can find solutions and prevent unnecessary violence.”

