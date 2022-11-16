WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., commended the president for all the work done in Pennsylvania since the law passed.
“For years, Washington talked about making major investments in our Nation’s crumbling infrastructure — but no President got it done until President Biden,” Casey said. “One year after it was signed into law, it is clear that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a game changer for Pennsylvania.
“This law has delivered billions to our Commonwealth to improve crumbling roads and bridges, make public transportation easier and safer, expand high-speed Internet access, invest in clean energy, and increase access to clean drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people,” the senator continued. “From cities to rural towns and everywhere in between, we are tackling the climate crisis while creating good-paying union jobs and investing in Pennsylvania’s economy, all thanks to the infrastructure law.”
Since the infrastructure law was passed, billions in funding has been directed to Pennsylvania.