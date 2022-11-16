WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., commended the president for all the work done in Pennsylvania since the law passed.

“For years, Washington talked about making major investments in our Nation’s crumbling infrastructure — but no President got it done until President Biden,” Casey said. “One year after it was signed into law, it is clear that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a game changer for Pennsylvania.

