WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announcement that — because of the Inflation Reduction Act — people with Medicare may see lower out-of-pocket costs for 27 Part B drugs and biologicals with prices that have increased faster than the rate of inflation.

On Tuesday, Casey and 21 senators sent a request to the Biden Administration to release the list of Medicare Part B medications that will be subject to a coinsurance reduction as well as the percentage and amount of the coinsurance reduction for each Part B drug.

