WASHINGTON — Throughout 2022, the second year of a historically productive Congress, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., delivered results for Pennsylvania families.
“In 2022, we capped off one of the most productive Congresses in recent history with significant progress for Pennsylvania families,” said Casey. “After years of gridlock, we passed the first major gun safety bill in three decades, lowered prescription drug costs for seniors, made generational investments in clean energy and climate change, and removed barriers for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits to get the care they need. What’s more, we built on the successes of 2021 as Pennsylvania started to see investments in our working families, our crumbling infrastructure, and our communities thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law.”
Below are some highlights of Casey’s work on behalf of Pennsylvanians this year:
Community Projects in both the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and 2023 Spending Bills
For the first time in a decade, Congress included funding going directly to community projects in the FY22 spending bill, passed in March of 2022. Casey secured $81.6 million in funding for 63 projects across Pennsylvania. Casey also secured $111.5 million for 92 projects in the FY23 spending bill, passed in December of 2022. The projects will promote community revitalization, workforce development, critical infrastructure and resilience, and expanded health care in the Commonwealth.
This year, Casey unveiled an interactive map to highlight federal investments in Pennsylvania. The new interactive tool gives Pennsylvanians a county-by-county breakdown of federal dollars coming to the Commonwealth. As funding makes its way to the Commonwealth, constituents can use this new, interactive tool to discover how much money Pennsylvania will receive for various projects such as infrastructure construction and repair, workforce development and job training, and environmental cleanup.
Lowering Health Care Costs and Improving Access
- Lowering Prescription Drug Costs: Because of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), for the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate directly for the price of prescription drugs to make high-priced prescription drugs more affordable for the more than 63 million people with Medicare. The Inflation Reduction Act will also cap Medicare Part D patients’ out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 per year, with the option to break that amount into affordable monthly payments starting in 2025. It also institutes a new provision to impose penalties on drug companies who hike up prices for Medicare beneficiaries above the rate of inflation. In addition to capping annual out-of-pocket costs, the IRA creates a $35 a month cap for insulin products under Part D beginning in January 2023 and expands cost-sharing assistance for low-income people with Medicare, a provision Casey championed through his Lowering Medicare Premiums and Prescription Drug Costs Act. The IRA will also make eligible vaccines free for individuals with Medicare Part D.
- Stabilizing Rural Hospitals: Key provisions of Senator Casey’s Rural Hospital Support Act passed via the FY23 spending bill. As rural hospitals across the country struggle to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, this legislation will provide such hospitals with financial stability and predictability, preventing closures that would disrupt access to care for individuals in rural communities.
- Improving Mental Health Care Access: The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act invested nearly $11 billion into mental health support, and the FY23 spending bill made additional investments and improvements to expand access to mental health and substance use disorder care. Both pieces of legislation include provisions to enhance behavioral health services for kids and significant funding for pediatric mental health, which Casey has championed.
- Addressing Health Disparities: Casey’s Building a Sustainable Workforce for Healthy Communities Act, included in the FY23 spending bill, reauthorizes a grant program to fund community health worker programs that connect people in underserved communities with health care and other resources.
Investing in Agriculture and Conservation
- Conserving our Natural Resources: The IRA invests more than $20 billion to support climate-smart agricultural practices and $5 billion for forest resilience and conservation efforts. Pennsylvania farmers and foresters will be able to benefit from the significant infusion of funds for a slew of USDA and Department of the Interior (DOI) conservation programs, which Senator Casey has championed.
- Chesapeake Bay States’ Partnerships Initiative: Casey led efforts to establish a regional initiative to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, which covers a large portion of Pennsylvania. Through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Chesapeake Bay States’ Partnerships Initiative will help Pennsylvania watershed farmers implement conservation practices to reduce pollution and improve water quality.
Cleaning Up Abandoned Mine Lands and Orphan Wells
- Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization: Casey secured $26.63 million from the Department of the Interior’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program. This enables Pennsylvania to resolve the long-term hazards and environmental pollution posed by legacy mining sites while creating good-paying jobs in rural and energy communities in the Commonwealth. One point four million Pennsylvanians live within one mile of an abandoned mine.
- Cleaning Up Water Pollution from Abandoned Mines: The Casey-led Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act passed through the FY23 spending bill. The STREAM Act will allow states and tribes to set aside a portion of the abandoned mine land funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to treat acid mine drainage, reducing long-term water pollution and investing in the economic health of their communities.
- Plugging Orphan Wells: Casey passed the Revive Economic Growth and Reclaim Orphaned Wells (REGROW) Act through the infrastructure law, which provided over $4.7 billion to plug, remediate, and reclaim orphaned wells. From this funding, Senator Casey also secured $104 million for orphaned oil and gas well cleanup in Pennsylvania. There are at least 8,000 documented orphan wells in Pennsylvania this program will cover.
Serving Pennsylvania Communities
- Constituent Services: One of the most important functions of a congressional office is connecting people to helpful government resources in their time of need. Casey’s office opened more than 17,400 constituent cases in 2022, helping Pennsylvanians resolve issues ranging from immigration to taxes to Social Security to Medicare.
- Outreach to all 67 Counties: In 2022 Casey visited all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties in person, many more than once. Senator Casey held hundreds of meetings and events with Pennsylvanians, engaging directly with more than 50,000 constituents, meeting them where they are and bring their feedback back to Washington.