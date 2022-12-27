Casey

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

WASHINGTON — Throughout 2022, the second year of a historically productive Congress, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., delivered results for Pennsylvania families.

“In 2022, we capped off one of the most productive Congresses in recent history with significant progress for Pennsylvania families,” said Casey. “After years of gridlock, we passed the first major gun safety bill in three decades, lowered prescription drug costs for seniors, made generational investments in clean energy and climate change, and removed barriers for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits to get the care they need. What’s more, we built on the successes of 2021 as Pennsylvania started to see investments in our working families, our crumbling infrastructure, and our communities thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law.”

