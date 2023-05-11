WASHINGTON — Legislation to prevent future train derailments, introduced by Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, has advanced out of committee and is headed to the full Senate for consideration.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration. This landmark legislation would prevent future train derailments by taking key steps to improve rail safety procedures and protocols and increasing fines for wrongdoing committed by rail carriers.
“Pennsylvania families, businesses, and first responders are still reeling from the disaster caused by Norfolk Southern’s trail derailment. No community in America should have to endure this ever again,” Casey said. “By passing this legislation out of committee, the Senate took a crucial step to protect people over profits, make freight rail safer, and hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way.”
The legislation includes key provisions based on Casey and Fetterman’s Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act, which would set aside funds — paid for by rail companies that ship and carry hazardous materials — to provide emergency responders and firefighters, with the financial resources needed to replace equipment, pay workers overtime, and address other urgent costs.
“I’m proud that this vital bill to improve railway safety is making its way through the legislative process. Above all, we need to make sure a disaster like this never happens again,” Fetterman said. “That’s why I was proud to help lead on this bipartisan bill to strengthen rail safety regulations, which would make sure rail companies have the interests of workers and local residents in mind — not just their bottom lines. After this markup, it’s time to swiftly bring this bill to the floor and get it passed.”
Also included are provisions based on the Senators’ Railway Accountability Act, which would direct the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Safety Advisory Committee to assess potential regulations improving end-of-train and head-of-train device communications and brake signal testing.
Casey and Fetterman have repeatedly advocated for resources for Pennsylvania and Ohio residents affected by the derailment and are working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup and to help the community recover.