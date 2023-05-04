WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., announced that President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Julia K. Munley to serve on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators play an essential role in recommending to the White House U.S. District Court judge candidates with the commitment to equal justice, legal experience, and integrity necessary to serve the Commonwealth.
“Judge Munley has devoted her career to serving Pennsylvania children, families, and workers. With vast courtroom experience, she brings the qualifications, leadership, and commitment to the rule of law necessary for this critical role,” Casey said. “Her deep sense of hard work and commitment to serving her community have long guided her and I look forward to voting to swiftly confirm her.”
Fetterman said, “Julia Munley is a highly qualified nominee to serve as a Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. She has spent years as a judge on the Court of Common Pleas in Lackawanna County, and her experience there and in the private sector has prepared her to be a fantastic District Court Judge. I am honored to support her nomination and look forward to getting her confirmed.”
Munley has served as a judge on the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County in Pennsylvania’s 45th Judicial District since 2016. Previously, Munley worked as a trial attorney and partner at Munley Law in Scranton from 2001 to 2016. Prior to that, she was an associate at Mazzoni & Karam Law Offices in Scranton, from 1995 to 2001 and at Masterson, Braunfeld, Maguire & Brown from 1993 to 1995. Munley served as a law clerk to Judge Stephen J. McEwen of the Pennsylvania Superior Court from 1992 to 1993. She received her J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law in 1992 and her B.A. from Marywood University in 1987.