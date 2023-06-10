WASHINGTON — Friday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., announced the confirmation of Eric G. Olshan to serve as United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania:
“From his time at the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section to his service in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, including his work as one of the lead prosecutors in the ongoing Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial, Eric Olshan has shown his steadfast commitment to integrity, fairness, and equal justice for all,” Casey said. “Eric Olshan’s vast experience in protecting civil rights, fighting public corruption, and safeguarding our national security make him well-qualified to continue his service in keeping our communities safe as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.”
Olshan has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania since 2017. He is currently the Chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section.
“I’m glad that Eric Olshan has been confirmed as a highly qualified nominee to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman. “Eric has served Western Pennsylvania with integrity for more than five years already, and his experience both in PA and as part of the Department of Justice’s anti-corruption office have helped to protect our civil rights, public safety, and national security. I am proud that he will continue to serve our Commonwealth and look forward to his work to advance equal justice.”
From 2007 to 2017, Olshan served in the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., first as a Trial Attorney from 2007 to 2013 and then as Deputy Chief from 2013 to 2017. Olshan entered the Department of Justice through the Attorney General’s Honors Program. He served as a clerk for Judge Richard C. Tallman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007. Olshan received his J.D. from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006 and his B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2003.