PHILADELPHIA — On Friday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans, D-Pa., announced at a press conference in North Philadelphia that they introduced the Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act to help all victims of gun violence — from survivors to their loved ones, coworkers and classmates — identify and access the resources available to them to help meet medical, legal, financial, and other needs.
The bill would establish an interagency Advisory Council to help victims navigate and use these resources, streamlining what can be a complex process in a Nation of gun violence survivors. Every year in America, approximately 100,000 individuals survive gun-related injuries. An estimated 10,000,000 individuals in the U.S. have been shot and injured in their lifetimes. In Philadelphia alone there have been more than 750 victims of gun violence in 2023, accounting for fatalities and injuries.
“While we continue to fight for commonsense measures to prevent gun violence in our communities, we owe it to survivors and their loved ones and caregivers to make sure they have the support they need to recover and move forward from gun violence,” Casey said. “The Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act will better connect survivors, families, and caregivers to resources that support their recovery and help them manage the long-term effects of these preventable tragedies.”
The bill has 32 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives, including U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., Susan Wild, D-Pa., Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, and Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ.
The bill is supported by Everytown for Gun Safety, Brady, Giffords, March for Our Lives, Newtown Action Alliance, Junior Newtown Action Alliance, States United To Prevent Gun Violence, CeaseFirePA, Survivors Empowered, Community Justice Action Fund, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence.