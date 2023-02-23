Bob Casey

WASHINGTON — Following ongoing bipartisan efforts led by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released data on the accessibility of federal government technology for the first time in a decade.

DOJ is required by Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act to provide a report to Congress and the President every two years on federal technology accessibility. Despite this mandate, the latest report was from 2012, leaving taxpayers in the dark for over a decade about the accessibility of government technology, including websites, for people with disabilities. While the new data confirmed the findings of Casey’s recent investigation that exposed widespread accessibility barriers to federal technology, Casey criticized the data as insufficient and incomplete, and is urging DOJ and the entire federal government to prioritize technology and web accessibility and transparency.

