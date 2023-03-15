Bob Casey

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., commented about Equal Pay Day, which marks the amount of time the average American woman must work in order to earn the same amount of money her male colleagues were paid in the previous calendar year.

While Tuesday marked Equal Pay Day for all women, the pay gap disproportionately hurts women of color—who have to work even longer to close the wage gap. Casey joined all Senate Democrats in introducing the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation that would combat wage discrimination and help close the wage gap by strengthening the Equal Pay Act of 1963, ensuring women can challenge pay discriminations and hold employers accountable.

