WASHINGTON — U.S Sen. Bob Casey, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the Veterans Accessibility Act to ensure that VA complies with federal disability laws and makes its programs accessible for people with disabilities.
The bill would establish a 15-person Advisory Committee on Equal Access, which would consist of veterans with disabilities, disability experts, and representatives of advocacy organizations. The committee would be responsible for evaluating and reporting on VA’s compliance with federal disability laws and would issue recommendations for how VA can improve its accessibility for people with disabilities. It would also examine the physical accessibility of VA facilities, as well as the accessibility of technology such as websites and apps.
Veterans with disabilities will be among the advisory committee’s members, Casey said.
“By federal law, VA is required to make its physical services and electronic resources accessible to veterans with disabilities. As chairman of the aging committee, I have investigated VA’s efforts and found that they often fall short,” said Casey, D-Pa. “This legislation is an important step towards ensuring that veterans with disabilities and their families can access the VA resources they rely on for health care and other essential benefits. We must continue working to make sure that our nation meets its obligation to every veteran, including those who are blind or have other disabilities.”
Recent Congressional oversight found that VA has failed to consistently make its websites, kiosks and other technology accessible for people with disabilities, as required by law.
“Over 60 million adults in the United States have a disability, including over one-quarter of our nation’s veterans. Older adults are more likely to develop a disability, including more than 8 million veterans age 65 or older,” read information on the bill. “Older adults in general are a rapidly growing segment of America’s population, making accessibility essential for maintaining access to programs and benefits. This legislation provides veterans and people with disabilities a voice to improve accessibility at VA, so no one is left behind.”
Scott agreed that it is unacceptable for any federal programs for veterans to be inaccessible.
“Our veterans deserve better and our government must do better,” he said. “I’m proud to join my colleague on the Senate Aging Committee, Chairman Bob Casey, to introduce this important legislation and make sure the VA stands ready to provide every single one of our nation’s veterans with the care they need. Our men and women who served have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms and way of life — we should do everything we can to give back.”
The measure is supported by the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Blinded Veterans Association, Disabled American Veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, National Association of the Deaf, National Disability Rights Network, the United Spinal Association/VetsFirst, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Wounded Warrior Project.