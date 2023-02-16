WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced $8,548,557 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency to enhance behavioral health and crisis care programs and combat gun violence.

“When we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we fought to include community violence prevention initiatives to stop the scourge of gun violence plaguing communities across Pennsylvania,” said Casey. “This funding will help the Commonwealth implement programs to more effectively respond to this crisis. It’s a strong step in our ever-urgent fight to end gun violence.”

