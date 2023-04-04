On Monday afternoon, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co. invited Pennsylvania Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint and Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, for a tour of their facility located at 50 Owens Way in Bradford.
Causer and Dush sponsored legislation to end the state prohibition on automatic knives which was signed into law in late October 2022 by Gov. Tom Wolf. The change in law has allowed Case to acquire new machinery in order to manufacture new items, as well as allowing them to hire new employees.
“It was an honor and privilege to visit W.R. Case & Sons in Bradford to celebrate the passage of HB 1929,” said Dush. “The company has recently hired 50 new employees and once the design work is finished for the production of these automatic knives, the prospects are good for many more good paying jobs.”
Prior law prohibited individuals from repairing, selling, dealing, using or possessing an “offensive weapon.” Included in the definition of an offensive weapon, along with bombs, grenades and machine guns, were automatic knives. The new law authored by Causer simply removed automatic knives from the list of prohibited offensive weapons.
“Today’s tour of our facility speaks to the continued local partnership between area manufacturers, educators and legislators which was recently highlighted with the opening of the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies building on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus,” said Case’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing Brent Tyler. “We were pleased to show our legislators how their efforts have resulted in major investments in technology here at Case that will take us into automatic knife manufacturing and open up promising opportunities for future engineering graduates from Pitt-Bradford.”