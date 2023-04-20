A group of four hard-working Floyd C. Fretz Middle School students were recently awarded the Best Career Outreach award from the North Central Pennsylvania’s “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Video Contest.
On Wednesday, Jamie Luna, a Zippo/Case marketing assistant with the Case Collector’s Club, and Fred Feightner, director of marketing communications for Case, were introduced to the winning students by their very proud teacher, instructor and coach through the video competition, Katie Greene. Bradford Area School District Superintendent Katy Pude was also on hand with Principal Tina Slaven and Assistant Principal Missy Merry.
Each of the four students — Daisy Greene, Jaron Lohrman, Tyler Simmons and Tarren Reesewas — were given gift bags from Luna before they had to return to their scheduled classes for the day.
The “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Video Awards Contest was open to middle school students in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. The 2023 contest was a production by Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania in Kersey, which was designed to help students discover a passion and drive to pursue careers in manufacturing, Feightner said.
The group of award-winning Fretz students spent six months preparing a video presentation with the assistance of Greene. During those six months of preparation, the team utilized their time “by interviewing Case associates and learning about Case’s manufacturing processes, along with shooting, editing and finalizing their audio and visual assets,” Feightner said.
Students utilized their interviews with Case executives to combine with behind-the-scenes video shots of people hard at work in the Case factory. Each Case representative interviewed discussed the perks to having a career in the world of manufacturing.
In the video, for example, Lisa Miller the senior project manager for Case said, “What’s so cool about manufacturing is watching raw materials come into our factory and leave as a beautiful piece — we call it a piece of art that people can put into their pocket… and then taking it one step further it is so rewarding to know that that knife was made right here in the United States and even better right here in Bradford, Pennsylvania — our hometown.”
The official awards ceremony took place at Maker’s Warehouse in St. Marys on March 28. To view the award winning video created by these students visit, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k_gtrlZHVk.