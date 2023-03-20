SMETHPORT — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County is seeking community members willing to advocate for abused and neglected children in the foster care system.
CASA volunteer advocates are specially trained citizen-volunteers who are appointed by the Juvenile Dependency Court to advocate for abused and neglected children. An upcoming training is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 5. The training consists of nine weekly three-hour training sessions ending on June 7. Training will be held 5 to 8 p.m. at the McKean County 911 Center Conference Room at 17175 U.S. Route 6, Smethport.