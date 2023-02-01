The annual board meeting of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County was held on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the Mukaiyama University Room at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The event focused on the status of the CASA program both financially and programmatically. In addition, board members and volunteer advocates were recognized during the meeting.
Bob Esch, board president, shared some remarks about The Faces of Child Abuse and Neglect. He discussed how abuse and neglect is viewed by the community at large and how any child can experience abuse and neglect regardless of their circumstances. Esch also outlined the dependency system and how children end up in the custody of CYS and assigned to a CASA volunteer.
There were more expenses than revenue, according to the year-end report comparing the previous year to current, shared by CASA Executive Director Suzy Meyer-Page. However, she also outlined grant monies and funds from the inaugural Ladies Golf Tournament in 2022. Both have put the program in a much better position financially, she said.
Nineteen active volunteers have advocated for 33 children in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to Meyer-Page, though there are currently 11 children being served, she added. In the final three months of 2022, seven children were adopted and one child was placed in custodianship with the child’s maternal grandmother. This, Meyer-Page explained, contributed to the lower number of children being served by volunteers.
Three new volunteers were sworn in during December 2022 and will soon have cases assigned to them. Additionally, four people have signed up to participate in CASA preservice training this spring.
Meyer-Page stated, “The annual meeting went smoothly. I appreciate all the folks that braved the January cold to hear the status of our CASA program. I am looking forward to training more community members to become CASA volunteers resulting in more vulnerable children receiving the advocacy of a CASA volunteer.”
Dr. Karen Haberberger, a CASA volunteer since 2019 and the Superintendent of Johnsonburg Area School District, shared her experience as a CASA volunteer for two children which ended on Dec. 27, 2022, when the last child was adopted. Haberberger shared the personal impact that the CASA experience had on her. She also asked the family that she worked with regarding their experience with having a CASA volunteer. She was told that they would not have gotten through the many years of dependency court without Haberberger.
New Advocate Supervisor, Peggy Luck discussed the volunteers and the cases that they were assigned in 2022. Many of the cases in 2022 ended in adoption, custodianship or return to their caregivers. Luck discussed how the advocacy of the CASA volunteers impacted the children served.
A short business meeting ended the event.