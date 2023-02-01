CASA

CASA of McKean County Board members Christopher Clifford; Board Secretary Julie Cleland; Board Treasurer Christy Graham; Christy Sullivan; Lindsay Burns; Jim Wiseman; and Board President Bob Esch, held their annual board meeting last week.

 Photo provided

The annual board meeting of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County was held on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the Mukaiyama University Room at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

The event focused on the status of the CASA program both financially and programmatically. In addition, board members and volunteer advocates were recognized during the meeting.

