During the McKean County Fair, Judge Carolyn Carluccio of Montgomery County, Republican nominee for the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, was welcomed by McKean County Republican State Committeeman Jim Tingley and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, who took Carluccio on a tour of the grounds.
When asked about her experience at the fair, Carluccio responded, “As soon as I walked onto the fairgrounds, I felt welcomed and a strong feeling of community. It was great to see all of the young faces who were gathered at the fair to hangout with their peers. I enjoyed talking with state Rep. Martin Causer about the importance of my election and the issues of McKean County. Everything about the McKean County Fair was a wonderful experience.”
This was her second time in McKean County and she committed to visiting all 67 counties of the Commonwealth, most more than once, she said.
“It is a top priority of my campaign to make sure the rural areas of this Commonwealth are visited and their voice is represented on the state supreme court,” she added.
Carluccio is running for the Pa. Supreme Court to bring balance and a fresh perspective to the state’s highest court. She has pledged to follow the Constitution as it is written and remove all politics from the judiciary.