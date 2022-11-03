CARE

From left, CARE for Children Social Worker and Safe Sleep Educator, Joy Haney, MSW, LSW and Renodin Foundation President, Laura Whitford are shown with a new mini crib available through CARE’s Home Safety Program.

 Photo provided

The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, a Ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, N.Y., has donated $3,000 to CARE for Children/Safe Kids Pennsylvania – McKean County Partnership to purchase mini cribs, mattresses and crib sheets to ensure a safe sleep environment for young children.

The mini cribs are specifically for children over 30 pounds and/or one year of age and up who do not meet the guidelines for the McKean County Cribs for Kids program (birth to 11 months old and under 30 pounds). The new mini cribs will be distributed through the Home Safety Program, which provides childproofing and home safety items for local families in need.

