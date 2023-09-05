WELLSBORO — The Canyon Pilots Association Labor Day Weekend All-You-Can-Eat Fly-In Breakfast on Sunday set a new record with 1,231 breakfasts served, 1,092 for adults and 139 for kids, according to Joe Burnside, association treasurer.
“This was the best turnout we’ve ever had for our Labor Day breakfast — about 300 more people than usual,” he said. “We thought we were going to run out of eggs so we sent someone downtown to get more but didn’t need them.”
Both this year’s Memorial and Labor Day breakfasts were beautiful days with great flying weather.
Burnside continued, “It was a good repeat of this year’s Memorial Day breakfast, which was a record setter, too.” Memorial Day breakfasts usually see around 1,000 people, but this year, there were 1,364, setting a new record for the holiday.
“This past Sunday, we had a line of people before 8 a.m. and started serving around 7:45 a.m. By mid morning the line stretched out onto the tarmac. It was constant until about 11:30 a.m. We were pretty well done serving by quarter to twelve but the tables were still full with people eating,” Burnside added.
A Black Hawk arrived at the airport around 8:45 a.m. It took the crew of three about 45 minutes to get to the Grand Canyon Regional Airport near Wellsboro from Indiantown Gap. “The visit by the Black Hawk on Sunday was a hit,” said Burnside.
Sikorsky Aircraft manufactured the UH-60 Black Hawk, a four-blade, twin-engine, medium-lift utility military helicopter. Chris Kuonen, a member of the Canyon Pilots Association, made arrangements with Fort Indiantown Gap, a Pennsylvania National Guard Training Center, to fly the Black Hawk to the airport for display during the breakfast.
Crew Members included Victoria Glasgow of Jonestown, crew chief; Abby Yox of Mount Joy, pilot and Sam VanLoon of Mansfield, pilot, landed by the old hanger and were kept busy most of the morning talking to people about the Black Hawk. They took pictures of the helicopter and crew and asked lots of questions.
“We wanted to get it here for Memorial Day weekend but didn’t get the paperwork done. We are hoping to get the Black Hawk here next year for both breakfasts,” said VanLoon. One crew member noted the trip counted as flight time so they got flight pay and breakfast.