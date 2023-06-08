Just when you thought you could throw out all the COVID masks, smoke rolls into town.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for all of Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday due to widespread smoke that is coming from several large wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Quebec, and the wind is pushing the smoke into backyards all down the northeast. The Code Red will likely be issued again today.
“Our region is measured on an Air Quality Index which is currently labeled as unhealthy for sensitive groups. These sensitive groups include individuals with COPD, asthma, heart disease, or are pregnant,” said Joseph Fuglewicz, director of Marketing Twin Tiers, Upper Allegheny Health System.
According to the National Weather Service, a Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
The state DEP encourages residents to limit their time outdoors but do not need to shelter in place. Pets and other animals should be kept indoors.
Joe Bauco, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said, “Expect the smoke to continue through today, but not as thick as it was on Wednesday. By Friday, an upper level pattern change will bring relief to the area.”
The City of Bradford closed Callahan Park Pool on Wednesday due to the Code Red air quality following consultation with the City’s health officer.
Chris Lucco, Bradford City Administrator, issued an announcement stating, “A ‘Code Red’ air quality alert means that the air quality is unhealthy for everyone, especially children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems. Swimming in polluted air can irritate the lungs and worsen respiratory problems.” Whether the pool will be open today is still up in the air, no pun intended. “The City of Bradford apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” Lucco’s statement read.
No need for an apology. In an article from AccuWeather, meteorologists assessed the unusual outbreak of wildfire smoke blanketing the Northeastern US from distant Canadian wildfires to be the worst smoke outbreak in the Northeastern United States in more than 20 years.
AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, “As bad as the smoke and air pollution was on Tuesday, the air quality can be even worse at times across parts of the Northeast on Wednesday and poor air quality is expected to linger in some areas into the weekend.”
Porter said, “People should frequently check the AccuWeather exclusive Plume Labs air quality maps at https://www.accuweather.com/airquality and limit their time outdoors in areas with air pollution while using a high quality N95 or KN95 mask if you must be outdoors. Indoors, sleeping with the windows closed and using an air conditioner or fan can be helpful, and using a HEPA filter can reduce the number of these small particles from the air.”
Fuglewicz had a similar response for what residents can do to protect themselves from the rough air. He said, “Individuals with sensitive diagnoses should ensure that they’re reducing their smoke exposure by reducing outdoor activities, close windows to keep out any smoke, wear a mask or respirator mask (if you’re able to) when outdoors, run an air purifier in your home if one is available, monitor the air quality index, and go to the nearest emergency department if you have any problems with breathing or you are having chest pain or discomfort.”
Both the Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital have seen a minor increase in respiratory complaints but are unaware of any serious issues so far, Fuglewicz added. And the hospitals are equipped and able to efficiently respond to any respiratory emergencies that should arise from complications caused by smoke inhalation, in physician staffed emergency rooms.
“Individuals experiencing pulmonary concerns should refer to their primary care providers to see if they qualify for pulmonary function tests which can be administered at BRMC through our respiratory department,” Fuglewicz said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) also sent a notice out on Wednesday with common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke into communities across the Commonwealth.
“Many of us really enjoy spending time outside, however, while the smoke from Canadian wildfires is affecting our air quality, we need to consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, Acting Secretary of Health. “For the next day or two, I encourage people to limit time outside, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality.”
All Pennsylvanians are encouraged to: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Tips to help keep particle pollution lower indoors, don’t use candles or smoke indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and if you have an air filter in your home, now is a good time to use it. Clean or replace filters according to manufacturer recommendations, and if you don’t have one and want to make your own portable air cleaner designed to reduce particles indoors, the EPA offers DIY information.
Air quality can affect your health, especially people who may be at greater risk, including: People with heart disease; people with lung disease, including asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); older adults; children and teenagers because their lungs are still developing, and they breathe more air relative to their size; people who are pregnant; and people who work outdoors.
If you experience symptoms like trouble breathing or dizziness, you should seek medical attention. If you know a family member or neighbor who has one of the above conditions, remember to check in on them.
Visit www.airnow.gov to find the latest air quality levels and recommendations for your location.
Relief is on the way — rain is coming. Bauco said, “There is a chance of rain for the Bradford area today into Friday, but a better chance for it Sunday into Monday.”
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit www.airnow.gov.