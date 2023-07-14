A wealth management website is listing Cameron and McKean counties as the poorest ones in Pennsylvania.
The site, SmartAsset, says the median income in Cameron County is $43,615, investment income is $20,073, and median home value of $51,589. The national rank for the county is 2,921.
For McKean County, the median income is $52,350, investment income is $23,778, and median home value is $76,539. The national rank is 2,724.
Elk County was ranked at 58, with a median income of $57,551, investment income of $23,299 and a median home value of $99,796. The national rank is 2,193.
Potter County is 57th, with a median income of $50,944, investment income of $18,462, and median home value of $125,220, the site reported. The national ranking was 2,112.
In contrast, the wealthiest county was Chester, which has a national rank of 99. The median income is $109,969, investment income is $60,108 and median home value is $500,572.
The data, according to the report, is from IRS SOI Tax statistics.
The remainder of the top 10 counties are Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Centre, Northampton, Butler, Lancaster, Cumberland and Lehigh.
The top 10 poorest counties were Cameron, McKean, Forest, Cambria, Venango, Clearfield, Fayette, Warren, Jefferson and Elk.
Sorted by median income, McKean County is ranked 61; Cameron County is still ranked 67.
Ranked 66 is Forest, followed by Potter, Northumberland, Cambria, Fayette, McKean and Indiana at 60. Elk County ranked 34.
Ranked by home value, local counties came in at the end of the scale. Cameron was in last place at 67, followed by Forest, McKean, Cambria, Jefferson, Clearfield, Elk and Clarion. Potter County was at 55.
Nationally, the wealthiest place in the U.S. was San Mateo County, Calif., where the median income was $136,837, and home values were $1,495,191, the site reported.