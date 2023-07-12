PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police district office of the Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement released their review of statistics and charges for the month of June for licensed establishments in the nine counties of its enforcement area.
In Cameron County the following was cited:
Todd A. Swartz; T/A Midtowne Sports Bar and Grill: Sold alcoholic beverages after the health permit or license expired and had not been renewed from July 1, 2022 through Feb. 23; was not a bona fide restaurant in that there was insufficient food items or failed to provide food upon request on Feb. 22, March 8, and April 27.
In Elk County the following were cited:
The Brew Bank Brewing Co.: Sold alcoholic beverages after the health permit or license expired and had not been renewed from Jan. 10 through April 26; the manager failed to devote full time attention to the operation of the licensed business from Jan. 9 through April 25.
Ridgway Vets Home Association: Sold alcoholic beverages to nonmembers on Jan. 20
From June 1 through 30, there were 38 complaints received; 10 liquor law violation letters issued; 25 liquor law warning letters issued; four citations for underage consumption, possession, etc.; and two criminal arrests. There were no age compliance checks or licensed establishments that sold alcohol to underage buyers.