EMPORIUM — Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia was shot in the leg at his office Wednesday afternoon by a female in her 20s, reports indicate.
The shooter was in custody, but police hadn’t released further details as of press time.
Emporium-based state police and Emporium Borough Police secured sections of East 4th and Third streets, and a special crime unit from Montoursville State Police arrived around 6:30 p.m.
Reports indicated Malizia was OK and was seen walking to an ambulance. There is no office for the Cameron County District Attorney; Malizia’s law office, on the second floor of a building on East 4th Street, serves as such.
Wednesday evening, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said she was praying for Malizia.
“I pray for a full recovery of my friend and colleague, District Attorney Paul Malizia. I do not know the circumstances of the crime, but I have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will be successful in their investigation,” said Shaffer. “I have offered the resources of my office to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.”
She continued, “As prosecutors and members of law enforcement, we routinely stand next to victims of violent crime, and now, my friend and colleague is a victim himself. Acts of violence certainly do not deter the criminal justice system, including the prosecution.”
And the prosecutors are often looked at with hostility because of their jobs.
Shaffer said Wednesday’s incident was a “reminder we are always at risk.”
She added, “In the past three days, law enforcement has learned of two threats against me and I experienced one attempt at intimidation.”
However, like others in law enforcement, she cannot be deterred in her quest for justice.
“The effective prosecution of crime is the only way to protect the innocent,” Shaffer said, “but of course, offenders are often not happy that they are a target of a prosecution, placing prosecutors and police officers at risk. I have personally taken measures since becoming the district attorney to keep myself safe, and I will certainly be adding additional measures, but, at the moment, my thoughts and my heart are focused on my friend, Paul Malizia.”