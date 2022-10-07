SMETHPORT — Have you ever been curious what the world might look like through the eyes, or lens of another?
Take the opportunity to view the world from a photographer’s viewpoint and visit the Hamlin Memorial Library which is currently displaying photographic artworks from members of the Twin Tiers Camera Club (TTCC). Photos will be on display throughout the library until Thursday Oct. 20.
Hamlin Memorial Library will also host an open house and a Meet the Photographers (of the photos on display) event from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Twin Tier Camera Club is a competitive photography club of members from the northern Pennsylvania and southern New York regions. Club members gather monthly to attend educational presentations and participate in hands-on photography with other photographers. The club’s adventures include photographing events and sites and volunteering their time to different organizations. All members submit their work for competition and critique during their monthly gatherings.
President of the TTCC Wade Aiken has been a part-time photographer for local newspapers for more than 20 years and has been shooting sports for the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for nearly as long. He has traveled extensively, camera in hand, to over 21 countries on five different continents. In 2019, Aiken was the winner of two first place awards from the Pennsylvania Newsmedia competition. Aiken currently photographs sports and documents events in the surrounding areas for The Era.
Chemist Dan Jordan, who operates his own photography studio in Olean, N.Y., has been taking photos in a serious manner since digital photography first emerged on the scene. Beyond his work in the studio, Jordan is well known for his wildlife photography, specifically his work with bald eagles. Jordan’s wildlife photos have been featured in The Era many times.
David Kassnoff is an author, journalist and photographer who was a reporter for the Finger Lake Times in Geneva, N.Y. Later he created the online Kodak eMagazine, developing multimedia photo stories long before apps like Instagram and Pinterest were introduced. Retiring from teaching at St. Bonaventure University earlier this year, he plans to launch a hyper-local news website, later this year.
Philip Proctor began his journey in photography in the 1970s at the tender age of 14 with a Kodak Instamatic 126 camera. He intended to learn photography in order to capture images of his “real hobby — trains.” In later years he has become a scientist by trade, however photography remains his lifelong passion.
Miaoli Zhang became a member of the TTCC after moving to the United States in 2015. The language of photography has enabled her to communicate with others and build relationships while becoming accustomed to living in a new country. A former fellow in the Neuroscience Department at Kyoto University in Japan, her specialty is microscopic photography.
Any individual interested in learning and expanding their skills in photography is welcome to join the Twin Tiers Camera Club. Membership dues are $35 for standard members or $20 for student memberships.