Westline trail riders

A couple from Pittsburgh, Jamie and Jay Cox, enjoy the Kinzua Valley Trail System.

 Photo provided

MOUNT JEWETT — The Kinzua Valley Trail Club (KVTC) is joining the Westline Inn for a “Cabin Fever’’ fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature live music by Two Guys Drinking Beer, raffles and giveaways, as well as great food at the Westline Inn. Enjoy an opportunity to get outdoors and explore the beautiful Kinzua Valley Trail System, steps from the historic Inn. There is a $5 cover charge for this event.

Local & Social