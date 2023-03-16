MOUNT JEWETT — The Kinzua Valley Trail Club (KVTC) is joining the Westline Inn for a “Cabin Fever’’ fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature live music by Two Guys Drinking Beer, raffles and giveaways, as well as great food at the Westline Inn. Enjoy an opportunity to get outdoors and explore the beautiful Kinzua Valley Trail System, steps from the historic Inn. There is a $5 cover charge for this event.
With over 10 miles of trail, from Red Bridge to U.S. Route 219 at Tally Ho, people of all ages and abilities have enjoyed hiking, biking, cross country skiing and equestrian opportunities. And, more recently, thanks in part to donations and fundraising, a new covered bridge and accessible fishing dock for those with disabilities provide access to some of the best fly fishing in the state.
But don’t take the club members’ word for it, Jaime and Jay Cox, from Pittsburgh, took a ride on the trail for the first time this past fall and said, “We were not expecting this trail ride to be special so late in the fall season but we were completely amazed at the beauty of this trail and the ease of using it due to excellent trail maintenance, good parking availability, and helpful signage. The covered bridge added so much charm to the trail. We have never ridden a more BEAUTIFUL trail! Each mile was different from the last. There was so much to see!”
Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the maintenance and trail building fund. The club plans an expansion of this trail system, east of U.S. Route 219 to Guffy and then onto the Mount Jewett 2 (to) Kinzua Bridge section in Mount Jewett. From there, the trail will connect to the ultimate goal: reaching the Kinzua Bridge State Park.
Another event coming up is the Trout Opener on April 1. Food will be available at the maintenance building across from the trailhead on the first day of trout season. All proceeds will benefit the efforts of the trail club.
The KVTC is a 501©3 organization, any support and donations are greatly appreciated.
For information about club membership, making donations, purchasing a memorial brick or bench, call Don Cummins, president of the KVTC, at (814) 598-0913.