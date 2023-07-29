Walmart recently announced the creation of Sensory-Friendly Hours this back-to-school season to help create a shopping experience, where each person can feel like they belong and can bring their unique identities, experiences, disabilities and perspectives into local stores, including the store in Bradford.
Currently, each Saturday, now through Aug. 26 from 8 to 10 a.m. Walmart employees will be working to make the shopping experience a bit easier on folks and families, especially for those individuals who are sensitive to lights and sounds.
From 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays, now through Aug. 26 at the Bradford Walmart in Foster Brook, shoppers can expect the radio to be turned off; the lights dimmed (in select stores) and the TV Wall set to a static, low sensory image.