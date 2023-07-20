WELLSVILLE, N.Y. —Northern Lights’ newly renovated candle store has announced its grand opening for Saturday.
Northern Lights, known for its hand-curated artisanal candles, and its unique and expanding product lines, has extended an open invitation to the local community and to Wellsville’s Annual Balloon Rally attendees to the grand opening and to join Amy Bennett, COO of NL, who will have the honor of cutting the ribbon at 1 p.m. that day.
“Our goal with the opening of our flagship candle store is twofold,” said Bennett. “We love and take pride in what we do, and we want to share this pride with our community by continuing to support a flourishing small-town business landscape.”
Bennett added, “We are also excited to offer a true candle shopping experience where the shopper can touch and hold our candles and experience the hand-selected fragrances first-hand — something difficult to do as an online shopper.”
Designed to encourage visitors to the store and to further promote a fulfilling candle shopping experience, pricing is purposely set at 10% less than the pricing consumers see on the NL retail site.
Wellsville, NY’s Main Street will close on Saturday to make room for the many visitors in town for the annual Balloon Rally. Once again, Northern Lights will be represented on Main Street, and those stopping by the NL tent will be given a hand-designed tote and a coupon to save an additional 10% at the candle store on grand opening day. The Store is a quick drive — about a mile — up the road from Main Street Wellsville.
The new Northern Lights candle store, located at 3474 Andover Rd, Wellsville, N.Y., will keep regular store hours of Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Northern Lights is part of the Zippo family of companies.