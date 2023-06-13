PORTLAND, Maine — Thomas K. Houck, president and CEO of Nichols Portland Inc., announced that Nichols has acquired the assets of Neota Product Solutions LLC.
Nichols Portland also includes Alpha Precision Group, a powdered metal company with locations in St. Marys, Ridgway and Wilcox in Pennsylvania.
Neota, a newest acquisition, will be moved to the Ridgway location of Alpha Precision Group.
Nichols is a portfolio company of Altus Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on middle market industrial companies headquartered in the United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Neota is a comprehensive Metal Injection Molding (MIM) solutions provider of early-stage prototyping through full scale manufacturing. Neota is experienced in the launch of new products efficiently and effectively.
Houck stated, “The Neota acquisition is an excellent complement to our existing MIM solutions, and we welcome Jason Osborne, president of Neota, and his team to the Nichols group. Jason’s years of experience in MIM product design for manufacture will help to further accelerate the depth and breadth of our capabilities and service the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”
Headquartered in Portland, Nichols consists of Nichols Portland LLC., Alpha Precision Group and Neota Product Solutions.
Nichols Portland LLC. provides system engineering to its customers and a complete fluid power or fluid transfer package. Nichols is the world’s first manufacturer of gerotors and gerotor pumps. Nichols has more than 85 years of continuous experience in the manufacturing, design, application, testing and validation of these products. In addition, we are a leader in compressive custom or off the shelf solutions for powdered metal, billet, or pump designs for fluid transfer devices.
APG is a diversified metal-forming technology company providing conventional powdered metal, high temperature stainless steel powdered metal, metal injection molding, and additive metal manufacturing (3D metal printing) components and assemblies as well as high precision valve assemblies to a global customer base. The company continues to leverage unparalleled technical expertise and innovative technologies to provide custom solutions to customers.