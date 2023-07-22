ERA Team VP Real Estate, an industry-leading real estate company in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce their role as the host company for the annual ERA Franchise System’s Next Gen Leadership Summit.
This annual event not only recognizes an ERA affiliate’s outstanding success but also presents an opportunity to highlight the remarkable attributes of the local areas that those companies serve.
The two-day event, beginning July 31, brings together forward-thinking brokers and managers from the ERA network to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions.
“We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to host the Next Gen Leadership Summit,” said Bill Soffel, Broker/Owner at ERA Team VP Real Estate. “This recognition not only celebrates our team’s hard work and achievements but also provides a platform to showcase the immense potential and opportunities that exist within our region. We are excited to share our strategies, highlight our local area, and contribute to the growth and advancement of the real estate industry.”
Attendees from across the national ERA network will gain insight into the region’s thriving real estate market and the diverse range of opportunities it presents. Among the attendees will be newly appointed president of the ERA Brand, Alex Vidal.
“In its 10th year, ERA’s Next Gen Leadership Summit brings together forward-thinking movers and shakers in the network so they can share challenges and formulate solutions together, in the true collaborative spirit that is the hallmark of ERA Real Estate,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate.
“We are thrilled that ERA Team VP, under the leadership of Bill Soffel, is hosting this year’s event. For many years, Bill has served as a true brand ambassador, sharing his time, talents and team for the benefit of his colleagues across the country and around the world. I can’t wait to see what comes out of this signature ERA event!”