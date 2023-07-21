In June, Michael D. Boyd of Burns & Burns Insurance passed the PA Life & Health Exam.
This exam covers many topics including, but not limited to, term and cash value (commonly called whole or universal) life insurance policies, medical plans, health maintenance plans, annuities, dental, individual and group policies, tax implications, retirement plans, and more. He is now licensed to sell Life & Health Insurance policies, and the previously mentioned products, to new and current clients.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.