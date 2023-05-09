The regular meeting of the Bradford Area School District was held in the cafeteria rather than the large instruction room on Monday night due to construction at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School. Major topics of discussion included the preliminary general and capital budgets, as well as the Flexible Instruction Day plan.
After the meeting was called to order, School Board President Shane Oschman asked for comments from the public concerning agenda items. Bradford resident Jennifer Taylor approached the podium to discuss the FID, stating that she had not seen it but if it called for online learning, then she hoped the board would table the plan for further discussion.
“I have two children. One does not do well online,” she explained to the board. “Online learning does not work for my student. Students with an IEP (Individual Education Plan) cannot be accommodated through online learning.”
Superintendent Katy Pude stated, “It was never intended to be used for every snow day.” She asked the principals in the room for confirmation and continued, “we used it two times this year and once last year.”
Pude explained that if they don’t use this plan, then attendance rates drop on the built-in make-up snow days. “Students don’t come, parents schedule vacation on the holidays.” She added that the matter could not be tabled because there is a due date of June 1 and the next meeting falls after.
“The application to apply, again, for Flexible Instruction Days is for the next three years. It allows us to use virtual days in place of snow days if we are warned well in advance. I would only allow a FIDS day if there is a way to prepare both our students and parents in advance. There will be snow days in our students’ futures!” Pude said.
Later in the meeting, Jennifer Morgan, who is the district’s Special Education supervisor, added that services are provided for students who need them, as they need them.
Judy Bodamer presented the preliminary general and capital budgets for 2023-2024 to the board. The adoption of the budgets will take place June 26, per Bodamer.
Although the budget looks like the federal funding has been cut, Bodamer and Oschman made clear during the meeting that is not the case.
“There has not been a reduction in federal funding that is normally received. The decrease is due to the exhaustion of grants from COVID,” said Bodamer. Due to this decrease, the budget is looking at a $2.4 million deficit. Bodamer added that the district will be reviewing the budgets in the weeks leading up to adoption and that they will likely change.
However, it is important to note, there will be no proposed tax increase. Bodamer stated, “There has only been one increase in taxes in the past 20 years, and that was in 2015.”
At the end of the meeting, first grade teacher David Eaton addressed the room.
“I launched Motivation Mondays at the start of the year. I didn’t think it was anything, really. Well, we raised $15,000,” said Eaton. He told those in the room and the board that the money was used to feed 200 local families holiday meals — Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
Motivation Mondays was a project with teacher buy-in, literally. Teachers across the district paid $25 per marking period to wear jeans or dress down and wear a shirt with a mental health or motivational message.
Pude thanked Eaton, and all the teachers of the district.
“This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and I truly think that our teachers are some of our nation’s biggest heroes. Henry Adams said, ‘A teacher affects eternity, he can never tell where his influence stops.’ So, please thank a teacher, current or past, for the impact that they have made or that they are making, and to all the Bradford Area School District teachers — thank you.”