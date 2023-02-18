OLEAN, N.Y. — Karen Buchheit of Bradford, Pa., is among six individuals who will be honored March 2 at the Olean YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean.

Buchheit is a native of Erie, Pa., whose career in nonprofit management, fundraising, grant-making, teaching and volunteer leadership spans more than 35 years in both the Olean and Bradford areas.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos