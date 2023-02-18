OLEAN, N.Y. — Karen Buchheit of Bradford, Pa., is among six individuals who will be honored March 2 at the Olean YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean.
Buchheit is a native of Erie, Pa., whose career in nonprofit management, fundraising, grant-making, teaching and volunteer leadership spans more than 35 years in both the Olean and Bradford areas.
Buchheit moved to Bradford in 1979 to work as a reporter for The Bradford Era after earning her degree in journalism from Indiana (Pa.) University. Her career has taken her back and forth between Pennsylvania and New York, with her first stint in Olean as Olean bureau chief and reporter for The Era after being based in Bradford for several years.
Buchheit taught news writing at St. Bonaventure University as an adjunct instructor while working full-time as a reporter. She continued teaching after she joined St. Bonaventure full-time in its annual fund office. Later she worked on the capital campaign that raised funds to construct the Quick Arts Center.
After nearly five years at St. Bonaventure, Buchheit returned to Bradford where she became the first director of development at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. She later expanded her role to executive director of institutional advancement, special assistant to the president, member of the president’s cabinet and managing director of the Bradford Educational Foundation.
At Pitt-Bradford, Buchheit helped raise more than $25 million through two capital campaigns, resulting in several new buildings including Blaisdell Hall and Wick Chapel and renovations to Swarts Hall, dozens of new endowed scholarships and endowments to enhance the use of technology in the classroom.
She also taught news writing and public relations at Pitt-Bradford, and she and her husband established an endowed family scholarship at the university.
After 20 years at Pitt-Bradford, and some time working as a consultant, Buchheit returned again to Olean in 2010, taking on the role of the first full-time executive director of the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation. For more than 12 years, she has encouraged private giving to “Grow Good” in the community and build endowed funds to grow and sustain annual grant and scholarship awards.
The foundation has grown from about $9 million in assets to more than $27 million in 2022.
Buchheit has directed grant-making to meet the community’s changing and future needs with annual grant distributions growing from an average of $400,000 a year to $1.4 million a year, including a record year of more than $2 million in 2022.
Buchheit expanded CRCF’s role in the region to assist nonprofit organizations through not only grant-making but also with capacity-building services and programming, with events such as the Nonprofit Networking Day, which was replaced during the pandemic with the Nonprofit Link and Learn webinar series.
During this time she also taught courses in nonprofit management at both St. Bonaventure and SUNY Jamestown Community College.
Buchheit led the effort to bring a giving day to the Cattaraugus County area. In just the last four years, the CRCF-led giving day, Cattaraugus Gives, has raised more than $1 million for nonprofits in the county. During the coronavirus pandemic, she helped lead efforts to bring in and award more than $238,000 in support to nonprofits serving the region’s residents through food pantries, social service agencies and other organizations.
Additionally, Buchheit led efforts to organize nonprofit leaders in Cattaraugus County to direct additional funding to organizations leading COVID relief efforts in the region. Her work during the pandemic to assist nonprofits on the ground serving area residents was some of the most rewarding in her career.
Buchheit met her late husband, Pete, while working as a reporter. They were married for 41 years before he passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2022. Together they raised two daughters, Marissa and Jessica, who both live in the Pittsburgh area with their fiancés.
Buchheit is retiring from CRCF in September but plans to stay involved as a fund advisor for the two funds she and her family established. The first was the Roger Niemic Memorial Fund, in memory of her brother, supporting juvenile diabetes research. She and her husband established the second fund, the Pete and Karen Buchheit Family Fund, which supports research and care for pancreatic cancer patients, hospice care and education through support to libraries.
Her first two retirement projects will be to help plan two weddings as both of her daughters are getting married in the coming year.
The event, which recognizes commitment to the community, is set for March 2 at St. Bonaventure’s Doyle Hall Conference Center. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
Reservations may be made online at https://t.ly/jXRx. Corporate and patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; single patron tickets are $70 each; and individual reservations are $60 per person. Reservations will be accepted until Wednesday.