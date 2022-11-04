The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department Comedy Night is this Saturday at the social hall, located at 368 Interstate Parkway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Comedy night is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the department. Come out and support the volunteers who respond first to the needs of the community.
Professional comedians Keith Barany and The REAL John King will perform this year.
The New York Post said of Barany, “The wittiest comedian working today.” And, he’s entertained U.S. troops overseas, five times in four years.
The REAL John King, according to his website, adds harmonica to his comedy and “has opened for some of the nation’s top entertainers, including Chris Rock, Redd Foxx, Steve Harvey, Tommy Davidson, Sheryl Underwood and the Temptations.”
The event includes limited seating, cash bar and food (limited menu). Still looking for tickets? See any BTVFD member, or order online at btvfd15.com/btvfd-shop. Message the department’s Facebook page for help purchasing tickets on-line.
Single tickets are $13 or buy two for $25.
Only attendees who are 21 years and older, with proper ID, will be admitted.
Fundraisers are one way the department is able to equip firefighters with the most advanced training and materials, as well as keep the costs of fighting fires, tending to rescues, and preparing for emergency situations low.