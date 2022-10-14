BSA workshop

Eric Buzza, project manager for municipal services, provides an overview of the Industrial Pretreatment program to local IPP Industrial participants at the Bradford Sanitary Authority wastewater treatment plant on Thursday.

 Photo provided

The Bradford Sanitary Authority hosted a workshop and luncheon with Industrial Pretreatment program participants on Thursday at the Wastewater Treatment Facility on Seaward Avenue.

Industrial Pretreatment refers to the treatment of industrial wastewater prior to its discharge to a sanitary sewer system, which is under the control of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

