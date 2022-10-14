The Bradford Sanitary Authority hosted a workshop and luncheon with Industrial Pretreatment program participants on Thursday at the Wastewater Treatment Facility on Seaward Avenue.
Industrial Pretreatment refers to the treatment of industrial wastewater prior to its discharge to a sanitary sewer system, which is under the control of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The process is required due to the nature of wastewater from an industrial process being very different from “domestic” sewage. Industrial wastewater can negatively impact both the wastewater treatment plant and its collection system.
Industrial Pretreatment programs are specifically intended to prevent the introduction of pollutants into a wastewater plant that can disrupt the operation, prevent the introduction of pollutants that would pass directly through a wastewater treatment plant and into the waterways, and improve opportunities to recycle and reclaim industrial wastewater and sludges.
Customers in the Industrial Pretreatment program conduct routine sampling in which both Bradford Sanitary Authority and the IPP participant are required to sample their industrial wastewater. Annual site visits are also scheduled of each participant.
The workshop was led by Eric Buzza, Gannett Fleming project manager, municipal services.
The workshop provided an overview of the IPP requirements and included participants from American Refining Group, Georgia Pacific, Bradford Forest Products, Schlumberger Well Services, Allegheny Bradford Corporation, Allegheny Surface Tech, Microtech Knives, Bradford Sanitary Authority Engineering firm Gannett Fleming as well as Bradford Sanitary Authority representatives.
BSA Plant Operator Matt Dennis serves as the Bradford Sanitary Authority Industrial Pretreatment coordinator. A tour of the WWTP was conducted by Bradford Sanitary Operations Manager Donnie Hayden.