The Bradford Regional Medical Services (BRMS) internal medicine and primary care practice currently located at the Bradford Health Center will be moving its practice to a new office location. The practice includes Jakub Wojcik, MD, Danielle Gregoire-Lingle, PA-C, and Becky Seefeldt, DNP.
Paul Kirsch, MD, a current physician in the practice will not make the move as he will be leaving the practice to work at the VA in Bradford.
“I would like to thank my patients for giving me the privilege to care for them for the past 35 years,” said Kirsch.
Wojcik, Gregoire-Lingle, and Seefeldt, will begin seeing patients starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Bradford Medical Arts Building, located at 195 Pleasant St., in Bradford.
Services will be disrupted for both the old and new offices. Both will be closed to in-person visits from Dec. 23 until the reopening at the new location on Dec. 27.
Patients will be eligible to be seen for telehealth visits from Dec. 22-26.
All physicians are accepting new patients. If any patients have any questions about the new location, please contact the practice at (814) 368-7000.
Gregoire-Lingle and Seefeldt will also continue to see patients at the other two practice locations; Eldred Medical Clinic located at 190 Main St., Eldred, PA 16731 and Shinglehouse Medical Clinic located at 120 E. Academy Dr., Shinglehouse, PA 16748.