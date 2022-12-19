The Bradford Regional Medical Services (BRMS) internal medicine and primary care practice currently located at the Bradford Health Center will be moving its practice to a new office location. The practice includes Jakub Wojcik, MD, Danielle Gregoire-Lingle, PA-C, and Becky Seefeldt, DNP.

Paul Kirsch, MD, a current physician in the practice will not make the move as he will be leaving the practice to work at the VA in Bradford.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos