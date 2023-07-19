Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) will host a free, family movie night, with a comedy classic from 1988 starring John Candy, “The Great Outdoors,” on the reel.
The event is scheduled for Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. in the North Bennett parking lot outside.
Bring blankets and chairs, and enjoy the show; refreshments will be provided.
“Small events like this are just a great way to provide something more for our community and get everyone together,” said Stacy Williams, executive director, Bradford Hospital Foundation. “We hope through more events like this, the community can see how much we provide and that we’re not just a hospital.”
For more information, each out to Gabby Kelley at (814) 362-8288.