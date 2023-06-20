Bradford Regional Medical Center has planned a unique event to raise funds for the Bradford fire victims from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday in the North Bennett Street parking lot where the Kinzua Chapter of ABATE will be grilling chicken on the bar-b-que.
The event will offer the chicken BBQ along with baked beans, potato salad, chips, cookies and a drink for $12. The dinner’s fixings will be prepared and provided by the BRMC Café and offered in a drive-thru style for those on the go, or handed out to walk-up guests.
In addition to the dinners there will also be a bake sale with homemade baked goods, as well as a 50/50 raffle and chance raffle for a dinner for four from Subway; a relaxation basket; collapsible wagon; nail spa certificate; car wash basket; gardening basket; gift shop basket; and the booze and lottery basket. Tickets for the chance raffles are one for $1; five for $3; or 15 for $10.
To place an advanced order or make a donation, there are fliers with QR codes all around the hospital. Simply scan the code and follow the instructions. Otherwise, call (814) 362-8288 to make an order or donate to the cause.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the Bradford fire victims who suffered the complete loss of home and personal possessions during the recent blaze on Pleasant and Pearl streets the night of May 30.