Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and ConnectLife will be hosting a community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the main lobby of the hospital.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank which means every drop of blood donated remains local.
The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting area hospitals such as Bradford Regional Medical Center, Brooks-TLC Health Network, ECMC, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital and Olean General Hospital.
All donors will receive a pair of Buffalo Bills zubaz socks and a lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria. Every pint of blood donated could be responsible for saving up to three lives in the community.
Anyone can make an appointment at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000468 or by contacting Kim Murphey at (814) 362-8298. Walk-ins will also be welcome.