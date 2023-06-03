Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is holding a babysitting course through Safe Sitter, Inc. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., for children ages 11 and older, on Monday, June 5 and again on Monday, June 19 at BRMC in Education Room B at 116 Interstate Parkway.
Designed to prepare students in grades 6 through 8 to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.
The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students even get to use mannequins to practice rescue skills, like choking and CPR.
Registration is required, at a fee of $25. Students are asked to bring their own sack lunch. Space is limited for this program. For more information or to register, call (814) 362-8288