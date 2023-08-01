Bradford Regional Medical Center, a member of Upper Allegheny Health System, has presented Destinations Bradford with $19,281 to benefit recent fire victims.
Nine people were displaced from five homes that burned in a five-alarm fire on Pleasant and Pearl streets in Bradford in late May. Another fire in mid-June left two Summer Street homes uninhabitable.
When the Pleasant-Pearl street disaster struck, established local non-profits Destinations Bradford and the Salvation Army, with the systems and oversight in place, stepped in to accept and administer financial contributions for the affected families.
Most recently, a committee of UAHS employees came together to devise another way to help: a chicken barbecue, bake sale and chance auction. When American Refining Group Inc. received word of the event, leaders inquired how they could help.
Event volunteers served more than 400 chicken dinners and, together with a significant contribution from ARG, proceeds exceeded $19,000.
The UAHS committee spearheading this effort comprised Rosa Macilvaine (BRMC EKG technician), Monroe, Stacy Williams (Bradford Hospital Foundation executive director), Dylan Berghauser (BRMC food service director), Kim Murphey (administrative assistant) and Joe Fuglewicz (UAHS director of marketing).
BRMC Chief Administrative Officer Dave Monroe said, “First I want to give a big thanks to our team of volunteers, ARG and the community for showing up for a great cause.
“We want the community to know that we’re here for them whenever they’re in need. The shirts we sported on the day of the fundraiser hold true – we’re caring for our community in more ways than one.”
ARG Vice President-Human Resources Sarah Hayden said, “Loss of this kind is devastating. ARG wanted to offer some form of support, hope and energy to these individuals and families as they move forward.”