The Pavilion at BRMC is opening its 4th floor to patients, expanding its occupancy by 31 beds.

The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, Jan. 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds.

The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages which has plagued long-term care facilities in the region and throughout the entire nation. Until staffing was able to provide adequate and quality care to the residents, the Pavilion temporarily brought its total census down to 64.

