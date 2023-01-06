The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, Jan. 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds.
The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages which has plagued long-term care facilities in the region and throughout the entire nation. Until staffing was able to provide adequate and quality care to the residents, the Pavilion temporarily brought its total census down to 64.
Over the course of the past six months, the recruitment of staff at the Pavilion has been a top priority for BRMC leadership. Initiatives included rolling admissions into the Certified Nursing Aides (CNA) training course, increasing the base rate of pay for CNAs to $18 per hour in addition to recently increasing wages for all employees throughout the Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS). These initiatives have helped with recruitment and the facility can now open to accommodate an increased census up to 95 residents.
“It’s with great pleasure that we’re able to welcome new residents and let them experience what the Pavilion team has to offer,” said Patricia Bailey, RN, NHA, Pavilion administrator. “We have an amazing team that provides quality care to meet the complex needs of our residents. I appreciate the support and the focus that the UAHS leadership put into resolving this issue,” said Bailey.
Throughout the temporary closure, the fourth floor received some mild updates including fresh paint to provide a more comfortable and pleasant living space for residents. The Pavilion specializes in skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation services, and long-term care for residents.
What makes the Pavilion stand out from other facilities in the region include the close proximity to the hospital which can save precious time in the event of an emergency and convenient access to all the services provided at BRMC. Also, the Pavilion has a 4-star staffing rating, the highest in the area, by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as well as superior dietary options offering hot entrée options for both lunch and dinner that can better meet the dietary needs and requests of residents.
“The care we provide to our residents is something I am very proud to be a part of,” said Bailey. “I’m so excited to be opening at the increased occupancy and help alleviate the long-term care shortage needs of the community.”
The Pavilion is now accepting admissions on the weekends. The admissions office can be reached by calling (814) 368-8396. Find out more about the Pavilion and its services by visiting www.brmc-ogh.org or by calling (814) 362-8293.