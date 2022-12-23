Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is hoping to provide some holiday cheer to their patients this Christmas. BRMC will provide a special holiday meal for their patients who cannot be home with their families on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
BRMC wants to ensure that even if it’s just a festive meal, their patients still get to celebrate the holidays in some way. Also, patients can invite family or friends to enjoy the holiday meal with them — any additional meals may be purchased for $5 per person.