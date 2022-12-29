Meals on Wheels/ARPA PIC

McKean County Commissioners and McKean County Community Foundation present BRMC Meals on Wheels program with $10,000 ARPA grant. Pictured from left, Robert Esch, McKean County Community Foundation board president, Cliff Lane and Carol Duffy, McKean County Commissioners, Sue Conner, BRMC Meals on Wheels Coordinator, and Thomas Kreiner, McKean County Commissioner.

The McKean County Commissioners and the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) recently awarded the Meals on Wheels program at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), a $10,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The Meals on Wheels program is a fundamental service that provides the needy people of the Bradford community,” said Stacy Williams, Bradford Hospital Foundation executive director, who oversees the program. “This grant from the McKean County Commissioners and the MCCF will help us buy much needed new heaters and coolers, help offset the cost of qualifying free meals, and help our program continue to grow and provide this essential service to our community. We’re so thankful for organizations like MCCF because without them and our local supporters, we would be unable to continue to serve residents in need,” Williams said.

