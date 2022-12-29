The McKean County Commissioners and the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) recently awarded the Meals on Wheels program at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), a $10,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“The Meals on Wheels program is a fundamental service that provides the needy people of the Bradford community,” said Stacy Williams, Bradford Hospital Foundation executive director, who oversees the program. “This grant from the McKean County Commissioners and the MCCF will help us buy much needed new heaters and coolers, help offset the cost of qualifying free meals, and help our program continue to grow and provide this essential service to our community. We’re so thankful for organizations like MCCF because without them and our local supporters, we would be unable to continue to serve residents in need,” Williams said.
The grant will help support the Meals on Wheels program which serves approximately 140 participants throughout McKean County. Since the beginning of 2022, the BRMC Meals on Wheels program has served and delivered 30,708 meals with over 22,530 meals being free.
The McKean County Commissioners and the MCCF formed a partnership to distribute grant money made available to the county through the ARPA. As a grant-making entity, the MCCF is assisting the commissioners by processing, awarding and overseeing the administration of the grants. This MCCF and commissioners partnership has awarded $226,595 to local organizations for their programs and projects that benefit the local communities. The McKean County Commissioners and MCCF were pleased to provide the opportunity to financially assist area nonprofits.
BRMC assumed operations of the Meals on Wheels program in 2017 and it has remained a vital program which continues to combat hunger in the McKean County area. The mission is to enhance the lives of older adults, persons with disabilities and others who are homebound by providing nutritious meals, personal contact and related services to qualifying participants throughout the county. Operation of the meals on wheels program is coordinated five days per week, with weekend meals provided upon request. Meals are delivered directly to participants’ homes by volunteers.
Participants can be referred to the program through a healthcare provider, family member or by self-referral. For more information about the program or to become a volunteer, call (814) 362-8288.