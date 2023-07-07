Volunteers throughout Upper Allegheny Health System gathered together on the dreary morning of June 23 to host a chicken BBQ fundraiser just outside the Bradford Regional Medical Center, in the North Bennett Street parking lot.
The event, which had an “outstanding turnout,” was organized and hosted by BRMC employees to benefit local Bradford fire victims.
Over 400 chicken dinners were served by the team of volunteers, with over 260 dinners being pre-ordered the morning of the event.
“It was a great turnout! We didn’t expect anything less from the Bradford community,” said David Monroe, chief administrative officer, BRMC. “We appreciate everyone for their participation and donations to help our neighbors in need.”
The event also included a 50/50, raffle baskets donated by BRMC employees, as well as a bake sale hosted in the main lobby of the hospital — due to the weather conditions.
“We had prepped for 300 dinners but due to the overwhelming positive response from the community we had to prep additional dinners. We want to thank everyone for their patience with delayed pick-ups and the wait time on some orders. It was a learning curve throughout the day for our volunteers who helped with the event,” said Monroe. “Thank you to our employees and community volunteers for their time and coordination in making the event successful.”
The event brought in over $17,000 through sales and donations. A significant donation was made by American Refining Group. Monies raised will be distributed to the families who lost their homes in May, due to a catastrophic fire.
Folks who wish to add a contribute to benefit the local fire victims can contact the BRMC volunteer office at (814) 362-8288.