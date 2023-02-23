Food Bank Prep

BRMC and the Church of the Ascension volunteers unpackage food items to get ready for distribution to local community members.

 Photo provided

Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Church of the Ascension coordinated a joint venture to help combat the local food insecurity.

A group of volunteers from both BRMC and the church collaborated to organize a food distribution in the church parking lot on the afternoon of Feb. 15.

