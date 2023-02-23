Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Church of the Ascension coordinated a joint venture to help combat the local food insecurity.
A group of volunteers from both BRMC and the church collaborated to organize a food distribution in the church parking lot on the afternoon of Feb. 15.
A combined total of more than 20 volunteers from the church and BRMC took time to assist in the food distribution that aided in providing boxes of food for more than 80 households. The food distribution included 545 cases of food products, 100 half gallons of milk, and boxes of fresh produce.
“It’s heartwarming to see the number of volunteers show up to help out our community members,” said Stacy Williams, executive director, Bradford Hospital Foundation. “Team members from all levels of BRMC and UAHS are vested into this community. They want to help make a difference not only with the essential services provided within our hospital but be out in the community. We had an overwhelmingly positive response when we inquired about volunteers.”
The food drives have been coordinated at the Church of the Ascension, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania for the last 12 years on the third Wednesday of every month. Volunteers from both organizations helped with distributing the food, registering families, and delivering the boxes of food to vehicles and nearby apartment complexes. The next distribution will be on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. Registration for upcoming food distributions can be made by calling the Church of the Ascension at (814) 368-8915.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is a member of Feeding America, a network of food banks and food distribution programs in the U.S. This membership allows Second Harvest to cooperate with other member food banks, to receive food from national corporate food donors, and benefit from national publicity and mutual support. Second Harvest serves 11 counties in northwest Pennsylvania including McKean.
“We’re happy to be a part of helping to address another growing need within our community,” said Williams. “BRMC coordinates the Meals on Wheels program in the hospital so to help other organizations in our community that have the same mission, fighting food insecurity, is truly an honor.”
In the year 2022, the BRMC Meals on Wheels program prepared and delivered 30,588 meals throughout McKean County with 80% of these meals being free or discounted. The program saw a 15% increase from 2021 in the numbers of meals prepared and delivered.
BRMC assumed operations of the Meals on Wheels program in 2017 and has continued to become a vital program that continues to combat hunger in McKean County. The mission is to enhance the lives of older adults, persons with disabilities and others who are homebound by providing nutritious meals, personal contact, and related services to qualifying participants throughout McKean County. Operation of the meals on wheels program is coordinated five days per week, with weekend meals provided upon request. Meals are delivered directly to participants’ homes by volunteers.
Participants can be referred to the program through a healthcare provider, family member or self-referral. For more information about the program or to become a volunteer, call (814) 362-8288.