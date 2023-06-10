Pregnant or worried you might be? Dealing with grief from a past abortion? Facing the consequences of sexual activity? Having issues co-parenting? If so, Bright Alternatives can help — Friday they celebrated their 32nd anniversary by cutting the ribbon to their brand new location at 3 Mechanic St. in Bradford.
For the previous 32nd years Bright Alternatives has served the community from an office in the rear of the Hooker Fulton building, on the second floor.
“We are more community facing now,” explained Bright Alternatives’ Executive Director Kayla Hayden. “We are so happy to be visible and to be right in the community’s eye. To be able to be seen by the people in the community, these young men and women who have had no idea that we even existed before — but especially to be right here within walking distance of the YWCA and Destinations. So many clients walking by our door every day is very exciting.”
Although Bright Alternatives, The Center For New Hope, has been in their new location on Mechanic Street for the past three months, they were finally ready to open their doors and held their official ribbon cutting in front of their new storefront at 3 Mechanic St. in Bradford. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the community was also invited to explore the new facility during an open house.
Once the big golden scissors sliced through the ribbon, the open house event continued within the new business, highlighting the previous 32 years of hope which Bright Alternatives has been able to provide to the Wellsville, N.Y., and Bradford communities.
“Even though this is our 32nd anniversary it almost feels brand new, like we are opening for the first time,” Hayden said with a smile.
The Bright Alternative’s motto is Educate, Equip and Empower. To help women and men who have questions about pregnancy. The pregnancy related services offered by Bright Alternatives include: option counseling and education; emotional support and counseling; pregnancy education; community referrals; adoption information; educational classes; material services; and post abortive healing and support.
They do not only offer support to females — support for fathers is also available, with specific courses offered for single fathers and other topics such as co-parenting.
Bright Alternatives is staffed with caring and trained individuals. Their programs exist to encourage, empower, and equip women and families to make strong choices for themselves and to make a better future for their families.
“We do not serve a specific clientele, which is a common misconception. We desire to be here for anyone at any point in their lives — in any point of their pregnancy journey and/or parenthood journey — we just want to be a supportive resource to those in need,” explained Hayden.
To find out if one is pregnant, Bright Alternatives offers free pregnancy tests and proof of positive pregnancy letters for doctor referrals. Their tests are more than 99% accurate, medical grade, self-administered pregnancy tests that they provide to females in the privacy of the center. Results are quick and accurate, according to their website.
Using their extensive library of evidence-based educational materials and peer counseling, they are able to provide these additional services, including: peer counseling; pregnancy/ labor and delivery classes; postpartum care and parenting classes; breastfeeding support; positive partnership support; earn while you learn; Beds for Babies Crib program; support for dads; budgeting and home management; various workshops; and continued friendship, support and encouragement.
“We are here to offer support, education and love for those individuals in need. It’s a complete game changer to know that they are not in this alone — that is what we are here to do,” said Hayden.
Bradford hours at Bright Alternatives will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the office can be reached at (814) 368-3388 for questions, or to schedule an appointment — or email brightalternatives@verizon.net. All Bright Alternatives programs are always free of charge to anyone in need of support regardless of their age, race, income, nationality, religious affiliation or circumstance.
For 24/7, immediate help with questions or concerns a hotline is set up to take calls at all hours, they can be reached at 1 (800) 712-HELP or by texting “HELPLINE” to 313131.
To support the organization, visit https://brightalternatives.org/. The business is also available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brightalternatives.