CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of Monday, March 27, for a bridge replacement project along Route 153 in Horton Township, Elk County. Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.”

Built in 1961, the bridge spans Toby Creek in Horton Township about 500 feet south of the intersection with Route 219. It is 105 feet long and carries an average of 2,467 vehicles daily.

