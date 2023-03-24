CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of Monday, March 27, for a bridge replacement project along Route 153 in Horton Township, Elk County. Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.”
Built in 1961, the bridge spans Toby Creek in Horton Township about 500 feet south of the intersection with Route 219. It is 105 feet long and carries an average of 2,467 vehicles daily.
The contractor will place long-term signage for the project and start clearing trees near the existing structure on Monday. Traffic control will consist of lane closures with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control during daylight hours. Drivers should expect some delays during daylight hours.
Once the contractor clears the trees, they will start work on a temporary roadway, which traffic will use to pass through the work zone for the project duration.
Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge, building its replacement, concrete repairs, approach paving, drainage improvements, pavement markings and miscellaneous items.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, is the contractor on this $2.5 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in late October, but all work is weather dependent. PennDOT will issue project updates as work progresses.