A Bradford woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations that she stabbed her mother during an altercation at her home in August.

Jennifer M. Paulik, 47, of 848 W. Washington St., is charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony; seven counts of simple assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, all second-degree misdemeanors.

