A Bradford woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations that she stabbed her mother during an altercation at her home in August.
Jennifer M. Paulik, 47, of 848 W. Washington St., is charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony; seven counts of simple assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, all second-degree misdemeanors.
After a bail hearing before District Judge Rich Luther, Paulik was released on unsecured bail. She had been incarcerated since her arrest on Aug. 29.
According to the criminal complaint, Paulik and her husband were involved in an altercation. He called her mother, said Paulik was drunk and asked her mother to come help. When her mother arrived, Paulik became irate, told her to leave and became “physically abusive” toward her mother. She obtained a knife from the kitchen, threatened everyone present, and then lunged at her mother, stabbing her in the abdomen.
Paulik had to be forced to the ground in the kitchen for the knife to be removed from her hand. During the attempt to get her to stop, another person was lacerated with the knife, the complaint stated.
Paulik’s mother was flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot for emergency medical treatment, the complaint stated.
Paulik is represented by Edinboro attorney Grant Travis.