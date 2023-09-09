Allegations of faking a kidnapping in an effort to get drugs and money have landed a Bradford woman in McKean County Jail.
Tuesday Hale, 57, of 20 Main St., Apt. G1, is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping for ransom, a first-degree felony; solicitation of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; attempt at the criminal use of a communication device, a third-degree felony; and conspiracy to commit terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at 5:10 p.m. Aug. 20, a Bradford City Police officer took a report of a possible kidnapping. A man told police he had been receiving Facebook messages to his phone from his then girlfriend, Elizabeth Tucker’s Facebook account. The messages included a photo of Tucker “slumped over unconscious and directions to bring drugs and money” to an undisclosed location to get Tucker released. The messages indicated that failure to comply would result in “the threat of sexual assault and abduction of Tucker,” the complaint stated.
Police located Tucker and took her to the police station for questioning. The officer interviewed multiple witnesses as well, and learned that Tucker and Hale conspired to fake the kidnapping in an effort to get drugs and money from the male, the complaint alleged.
Hale was arraigned Thursday evening before District Judge Dave Engman and remanded to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. She is scheduled for Central Court on Sept. 14.
Charges are pending against Tucker as well.