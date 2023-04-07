A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly causing more than $13,500 in damages to a home she was renting on High Street in Bradford.
Bobbie Jo Smith, 37, is charged with criminal mischief — damaging property, a third-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the City of Bradford police have responded to 132 High St., the residence Smith was renting, numerous times between Sept. 1, 2022 and now. Often the response is for reports of her threatening her neighbors or intentionally breaking windows and other physical property at her rental house, causing disturbances at all hours of the day and night, causing alarm.
It had been reported that Smith has been outside naked, and has stood in her doorway naked, where other people could see her, the complaint stated.
Smith has been cited numerous times by the city’s property maintenance department. A code officer determined that over a period of time, Smith has intentionally smashed every window in the house, which is owned by Richard Middaugh, according to the complaint.
The code officer inspected the residence and photographed the intentional damage, inside and out. The walls of the interior are smashed and destroyed. The code officer gave a statement to police that Smith said she did the damage intentionally and deliberately. The owner, using his own laborers, provided an estimate of $13,500 to replace all the damaged windows, drywall and broken doors, the complaint stated.
Police and code officers have attempted to get Smith to “cease and desist with all behaviors and aggression toward the house and toward the neighbors, with no luck,” the complaint stated.
Smith continues to threaten her neighbors, and has been cited previously with summary violations and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, for which she is currently out on bail. The behavior has continued, and has escalated to where code enforcement has placarded the house against rental or occupation, but she still remains. On Thursday, prior to her arrest, there had been two complaints for her yelling and threatening neighbors, the complaint stated.
Smith was arrested by Chief Mike Ward and arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone, who remanded her to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court April 13.
On Thursday afternoon, Ward said Smith’s actions have continued over a long period of time.
Ten prior charges of harassment were filed, and nine of disorderly conduct.
“This one rose to a higher level,” Ward said of the current complaint. “We had numerous reports from multiple persons and incidences, multiple disturbances, and the damage to the property was intentional.
“We feel the elements were met for this action to be taken,” the chief continued. “We have been addressing the issue right along. It has just gotten to the point.
“The law requires us to start at a lower level” of criminal charges, Ward said.